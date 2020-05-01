Hokies make the final 10 for Donovan McMillon
Virginia Tech made a strong early play for McMurray (Pa.) Peters Township safety Donovan McMillon, and that's paying off.
The 6-2, 193-pounder has added big offer after big offer, and in his narrowing to 10 remaining contenders, the Hokies make the cut.
Game On 🎮— 𝙳𝚘𝚗𝚘𝚟𝚊𝚗 𝙼𝚌𝙼𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚘𝚗 ³ (@donovanmcmillo3) May 1, 2020
These ten schools have a legitimate shot…I can’t wait to see how the next couple of months shape up!#ForksUp🔱 #GoGators🐊 #GoDawgs🐶 #GeauxTigers🐯 #GoBlue🔵🟡 #BoomerSooner🔴⚪️ #ScoDucks🦆 #WeAre🦁 #GigEm🌰⚪️ #GoHokies🦃 pic.twitter.com/Kz3tdQW7pW
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news