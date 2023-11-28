While no Hokies made the All-ACC first team, several Virginia Tech players earned season-long conference honors. Here's a look at who made the cut.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Advertisement

Second team

All-purpose back Bhayshul Tuten Tuten finished 11th in the league in rushing with 727 yards. He tied for 10th with eight touchdowns on the ground. 535 of the yards and seven of the touchdowns came in conference play. He finished fifth among running backs in the league with 208 receiving yards, and was the league leader in kickoff return average, and was the only ACC player with two touchdown returns.

Defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland Powell-Ryland finished second in the league with 9.5 sacks. He was seventh with 13.5 total tackles for loss. He was VT's seventh-leading tackler with 39 total stops.

Third team

Cornerback Dorian Strong (or "Dorain" as the league spelled his name). Strong was almost certainly the league's top cornerback, but his presence on a middling overall pass defense (seventh in the ACC in efficiency) certainly knocked him down - though a drop to the third team, is... uh... something. His three interceptions on the year were tied for sixth in the league, depressed by the fact that opponents passed on VT less than against all but BC and Pittsburgh (this says more about these teams' pliable run defenses than intimidating pass Ds), and he was targeted only 32 times individually - allowing just nine receptions.

Return specialist Tucker Holloway Holloway was a good punt returner this year, but did not participate in kickoff returns. He led the lead in PR average with 13.58 a pop, but due to lower volume was behind Florida State's Keon Coleman in total yardage.

Honorable mention

Running back Bhayshul Tuten While Hokie fans may cry foul that Tuten is not higher as a running back, this feels fair. He was a good running back, but invisible in some big moments for VT (sometimes through no fault of his own, such as his two-carry performance against NC State). It's his placement on the second team as All-Purpose that's head-scratching.

Tight end Dae'Quan Wright Wright, who plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, caught 28 passes on 48 targets, for 366 yards this year. He has yet to score a touchdown in college, but showed major improvement as a blocker this year, as well. He finished fourth among league TEs in receiving yardage this year.

Defensive tackle Norell Pollard Pollard was one of the unsung heroes for the VT defense this year, grading out at the team's fifth-best (fourth among full-time players) run defender, according to PFF. He was third on the team in pass-rush grade, behind DT-mate Pheldarius Payne and Powell-Ryland.

Linebacker Keli Lawson Playing in the Hokies' maligned (justifiably) linebacker corps, Lawsom made some crucial plays for the Hokies, though he graded out as one of the worst run-defense players on the squad. He and Keonta Jenkins (who did not receive any league honors) were lthe two most-consistent linebackers, at least.

Kicker John Love Love finished third in the league in field goal percentage at 90.9%. His 20/22 mark included misses from 36 and 48, and a career long of 47. He was consistent, but not a big-legged weapon for VT as a redshirt freshman - but the future is bright.