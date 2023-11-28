Originally a three-star wide receiver signee in the Class of 2022, Wright has played exclusively tight end - though largely flexed into the slot - during his time as a Hokie.

Virginia Tech tight end Dae'Quan Wright plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens Dec. 4, he tells Hokie Haven .

"That's the plan," he said of a potential Portal entry.

He can't officially enter the Transfer Portal until it opens for the general population Dec. 4 - at present, only graduate transfers and those whose current programs have experienced a coaching change can enter.

In his two years with the Hokies, Wright has caught 47 passes for 574 yards. He has yet to catch a touchdown. That makes him the Hokies' leading receiver on the roster in catches and second in yardage to Da'Quan Felton (who earned all his production this season after arriving as a transfer) over the past two years combined.

With Wright's expected departure, the Orange and Maroon have redshirt sophomores Benji Gosnell and Harrison Saint Germain returning for 2024, along with redshirt freshman Zeke Wimbush. Losing Wright would likely increase the likelihood that sixth-year senior Nick Gallo, who missed the 2023 season with an injury, will return in 2024, as well.



Wright is the first player to make public his intentions of departing the Hokies.