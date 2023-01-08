The 5-8, 183-pounder will have two years to play one with traditional eligibility rules, but thanks to the Covid eligibility freeze in 2020, he is realistically a two-year signing for the Orange and Maroon.

Lane was a two-star prospect in the 2020 class, picking MTSU over Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, and a host of FCS programs. In three years and 30 games at Middle, he caught 124 passes for 1528 yards (12.3 per grab) and 10 touchdowns. The Lion's share of his production came this Fall, with over half his catches and yards - and exactly half his career TDs - with a career-high 13.6 yards per catch. Against the Hokies in 2021, he caught four passes for 30 yards.

A native of Clover, S.C., Lane hails from the Charlotte, N.C. area, though on the southern side of the border. Both the Charlotte region and the Palmetto State have been fertile recruiting grounds for the Hokies in recent classes, and his pledge is the latest to solidify VT's strength on both of those fronts.

A slot receiver, he'll compete with returning junior Da'Wain Lofton for reps at the position, and likely provide a more consistent presence there as Lofton works through his up-and-down performances. According to PFF, Lane had just three drops in 93 targets this year, far and away better than any of the Hokies' regularly-used players in 2022.