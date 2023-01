Virginia Tech has received both good and bad news on the NCAA Transfer Portal front over the past five days.

First, the Hokies lost a pledge from Temple DE Darian Varner. The Norfolk native opted to head to the Big Ten and Wisconsin instead. His final two years will not be playe din hs home state.



However, the good news came just days later with a pledge from Middle Tennessee State wide receiver Jaylin Lane. With two years of eligibility remaining, the slot receiver can be a multi-year contributor for VT.

Let's go deeper.