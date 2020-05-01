Hokies in the top eight for Tristan Bounds
He may be a three-star prospect, but 2021 offensive lineman Tristan Bounds has a very impressive offer list. He cut it down to eight contenders today.
Virginia Tech made the cut, along with a number of high-profile programs.
OFFICIAL TOP 8— Tristan Bounds (@bounds_tristan) May 1, 2020
Boston College #WeAreBC
Maryland #FTT
Michigan #GoBlue
Notre Dame #GoIrish
Texas #HookEm
Vanderbilt #AnchorDown
Virginia #GoHoos
Virginia Tech #GoHokies pic.twitter.com/JjCwgK36R3
