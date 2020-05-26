Hokies in the top 15 for Ryan Barnes
Returning to a recruiting power in the DMV area is important in Virginia Tech's rebuild, and they received a boost today.
Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard three-star cornerback Ryan Barnes reduced his list of suitors by more than half, and Virginia Tech is one to survive the trim from 33 scholarship offers to 15 contenders still in the hunt.
I want to Thank All of the Coaches that have believed in my potential & offered me opportunities to play football on the next level. Although My Recruitment is Still Open, I will be Focusing on these 15 schools at the moment... #ClearEyeView #Blessed #Honored @QO_FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/MmLOnUtiDk— Ryan “Bo” Barnes (@Bo11Ryan) May 26, 2020
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news