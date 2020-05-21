Hokies in the final 10 for Jaydon Hood
Although he's held a Virginia Tech offer for barely over a week, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas athlete/linebacker Jaydon Hood has made a quick study of the Hokies.
What he found was enough for the three-star to place the Orange and Maroon in his final 10 schools earlier today.
Final 10...🤞🏿 @GopherFootball @UMichFootball @CanesFootball @WVUfootball @HokiesFB @USFFootball @GamecockFB @UKFootball @VandyFootball @UofLFootball @FLAWDA_ pic.twitter.com/myUwiGbky3— Jaydon hood (@JaydonHood_7) May 21, 2020
