Virginia Tech had a late addition to the 2020 recruiting class, and it's time to give wide receiver Dallan Wright the film room treatment.

The 6-0, 167-pounder out of Saluda (S.C.) High picked up a Virginia Tech offer just a couple weeks before National Signing Day, and committed the weekend prior to putting ink to his LOI.

He's ranked just a two-star prospect, and picked VT over a couple Group of Five schools and several FCS programs. Is he a true sleeper prospect, with the ability to make a major impact? Or was his being overlooked... mostly justified? We go to the film room to find out.