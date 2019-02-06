Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The 6-6, 312-pounder immediately becomes the highest-ranked member of Virginia Tech's class. A longtime commit to Ohio State, Nester was initially expected to make his final choice this morning, then go public at a ceremony at his high school this evening. However, he shared the news early with his local paper, the Huntington Herald-Dispatch. The Army All-American is the No. 156 overall prospect and No. 8 offensive guard nationally, and the No. 2 player in West Virginia.

"Goosebumps, man," Nester told the Herald-Dispatch. "Knowing that 'Enter Sandman' is getting ready to come on and 70,000 people are cheering as loud as they can, it gets you pumped up. I can't wait to get this over with and go to work."

Even while committed to the Buckeyes, Nester took multiple visits to Blacksburg, including for his official trip over the weekend. The Hokies' coaching staff locked down his pledge at that time. He is the 23rd overall commitment in the class and fourth offensive lineman in a strong group,. joining fellow four-star Bryan Hudson and three-stars Jesse Hanson and William Pritchard.

His commitment pushes VT into the top 25 recruiting class nationally, passing Big Ten fores Wisconsin and Purdue.

• Take a look at the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with Nester in the fold.• What has VT won? Find out with a look at his senior highlight reel.• Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman analyzes the pledge.• Stay tuned for more to come on his commitment.

Chat about the big news with fellow Hokie hans on out premium message board, The Gobbler.