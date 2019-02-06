Commitment analysis: Rivals250 OL Doug Nester flips from OSU to VT
THE SITUATION
Rivals250 offensive lineman Doug Nester committed to Ohio State in August of 2017 and stuck with the Buckeyes through the past tumultuous year. The Huntington (W.V.) Spring Valley star took a few visits later in the process and really took a hard look at Penn State and Virginia Tech. Ultimately, Nester decided Virginia Tech was the best place for him.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR VIRGINIA TECH
Hats off to Justin Fuente and his staff for getting a big flip this late in the recruiting process. Nester will be a big help to an area of the Virginia Tech offense that needed reinforcements. He is very athletic for a big man and has the skill set to play guard or tackle at the next level. Nester plays with an aggressive attitude that should rub off on his teammates and help everybody raise the level of their play.
SCHOOLS IT HURTS THE MOST
Ohio State tried very hard to keep Nester in the fold but the writing was on the wall when he took visits to Penn State and Virginia Tech during the two weekends right before National Signing Day. Ohio State is left with just two commitments on the offensive line with the rest of Signing Day left to play out. Penn State was feeling very good about their chances with Nester after his official visit. He has a lot of connections to the Nittany Lions but all of that changed after his visit to Virginia Tech. Penn State now has just three offensive line commitments in this recruiting class.