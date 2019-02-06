CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



THE SITUATION

Rivals250 offensive lineman Doug Nester committed to Ohio State in August of 2017 and stuck with the Buckeyes through the past tumultuous year. The Huntington (W.V.) Spring Valley star took a few visits later in the process and really took a hard look at Penn State and Virginia Tech. Ultimately, Nester decided Virginia Tech was the best place for him.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR VIRGINIA TECH

Hats off to Justin Fuente and his staff for getting a big flip this late in the recruiting process. Nester will be a big help to an area of the Virginia Tech offense that needed reinforcements. He is very athletic for a big man and has the skill set to play guard or tackle at the next level. Nester plays with an aggressive attitude that should rub off on his teammates and help everybody raise the level of their play.

