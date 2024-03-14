WASHINGTON D.C- After a hectic day one that comprised two single-digit wins. Tuesday's four games on the slate were all double-digit victories as a trip to the quarterfinal was at stake.

Wake Forest flexes their muscle in a dominant 72-59 win.

For Wake Forest, this was a game they needed, as they continued to make their case on why they deserve a ticket to the Ball. The Irish shot a horrendous 14-49 from the field, with 42% of their points coming from the stripe.

While Wake would not dominate with a sole player, four different Deacons accumulated double-digits, with Andrew Carr tallying 17 points on the night.

In postgame media coverage, Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes discussed his matchup with the Pittsburgh Panthers as the two teams sit on the bubble heading into Selection Sunday.

"I'm just looking forward to the game, playing on Thursday. We came here to play on Friday and Saturday, and the only way to do that is so win on Wednesday and play on Thursday, and that's what we're looking at right now."

Wolfpack thrash Syracuse 83-65.

A 21-2 second-half run sparked NC State's authoritative second half. A significant factor in the Pack's 18-point win was the return of the star DJ Horne. Horne already marked his season-high with 32 points against the Orange in an 87-83 Wolfpack loss in late February. The Arizona State transfer marked 16 points in his return following his first-round absence against Lousiville.

"What a tremendous lift [Horne is]. He played well. We needed him to play well. Obviously he's played well for us the entire year, but that was an up lift that we had to have, and I thought he provided it for us."

Boston College soars against despondent Tigers in 76-55 Eagle win.

Boston College destroyed the Tigers in all facets of Wednesday night's 21-point smashing. Those with an acute eye could see this was an Eagle team that could hang against anyone on their day. The problem is that the public assumed that day would only come with an outstanding performance from Dutch star Quinten Post. However, Post accumulated early foul trouble, leaving the burden on the shoulders of the rest of a squad that spent the season out of the limelight; as all the talk was on the NBA-level Post.

Claudell Harris Jr. and Jaeden Zackery stamped their names throughout this game, meshing for 49 of the Eagle's 76 points. Yet an outstanding scoring stretch between the two junior guards was not necessarily what pushed Earl Grant's side to a date with UVa Thursday evening. Nor was it, the Eagles tallying six fewer offensive rebounds than Clemson's total defensive numbers, Nor was it that Earl Grant's side shot a perfect 16-16 from the stripe. Despite all these stats, that any coach in the nation would snap up if presented to his squad. Maybe this game was decided because of a stellar defensive effort from Boston College. The 11-seed squad forced Clemson standout PJ Hall to beat the Eagles alone. And while Hall notched 21, Joseph Girard was the only other Tiger who pinned over 10 points, including an uncharacteristically off night from guard Chase Hunter, who finished 0-10 from the field.

"Adversity had really hardened us. We made a commitment, here are some things we have to do in order for us to survive, and guys committed to doing it...We just made a commitment, and we're starting to see the fruits of our labors, and it's been beautiful to see."

Day three means a spot in the semis is at stake. With action tipping at 12 and closing near midnight, the true title contenders will soon enter the fray.