The clock read 2:52 with the Noles up 68-60. Baba Miller illegally cuts across the baseline and is caught red-handed, giving the Hokies a chance to slice the FSU lead and capitalize on a much-needed momentum change. Instead, Hokie guard Sean Pedulla sends the ball straight to the outstretched hands of Jamir Watkins, once again squandering the Hokies' chance of capitalizing on a free opportunity to shake the Seminoles off their pedestal.

For coach Mike Young, it was an electric start. The Hokies were firing on all cylinders heading into the under-eight media timeout. The Maroon and Orange clipped 57.1% from beyond the arc and were finding success with multiple Hokies carrying the load.

The Tech offense ran like a well-oiled machine through most segments of the first half. On the other hand, the defense faltered, allowing multiple easy unmarked cuts to the paint that gave FSU buckets for days. By the end of the first period, 28 of the Seminoles' 36 points were found in the paint. While the Tallahassee side tallied just two first-half free throws, both Sean Pedulla and Robbie Beran marked two fouls and six total for Tech, keeping the Hokies on their heels.

To make matters worse, Hokies workhorse and budding star Lynn Kidd found the second-lowest minutes out of any starting Hokie. Kidd had been laboring following a nagging hamstring injury that kept him out of the regular season finale against the Fighting Irish.

The Hokies entered the half with a narrow 37-36 lead, thanks to Pedulla, the Edmond, Oklahoma native was the sole Hokie to hit double-digits with 12. While Virginia Tech’s opening 20 had promise, the second half reminded the Hokie faithful of a problem they know all too well: an offense that sputters when the game is up for grabs.

The Hokies were fresh out of ideas for almost the entirety of the second half and connected on just one of their first seven field goals before the 13-minute mark. Despite the early woes from the field, the Hokies never found themselves beyond an eight-point deficit until the three-minute mark. It was during the middle stages of the second half that Hokie's frustration was peaking. Neither side could put the ball in the hoop, as just 23 combined points were scored between the 12 and five-minute media timeouts, with eight coming from the stripe.

This instance has been time and time again this season, where nearing clutch time, either the Hokie offense or defense falters. Yet despite this inconsistency, the Hokies were down by just five with just under a minute to go and possession of the rock. However, Pedulla was well-guarded and could not sink the FSU lead to one possession. The heads of all sporting the Blacksburg side dropped, including Mike Young’s, which encapsulated the feeling of another game where the Hokies could not take advantage of what felt like limitless chances.

The Hokies will likely be making their second straight trip to the NIT. Last year, the Hokies fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats in the opening round, so they are bound to try to give the departing seniors a send-off with a title in their hands.