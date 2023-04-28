Virginia Tech's post-Spring departures from the roster continue with receiver Dallan Wright the latest to enter the Portal. The 6-1, 176-pounder was a two-star prospect out of Saluda (S.C.) High in the 2020 class. He redshirted as a true freshman, then failed to see the field in either of the subsequent two seasons (missing 2022 with injury).

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

His initial high school recruitment happened quickly. He was an unheralded recruit who went from completely off the radar to committed within a matter of days. An electric performer who looked impressive against low-level competition in high school, there were always questions about how his game would translate to the Power-5 level, and whether he'd be able to make the physical growth to succeed. Virginia Tech was his only major-college option, with a handful of FCS and Group of Five programs also in the mix. The silver lining is that Wide receiver is one position group where the Hokies have plenty of depth - and from which attrition seemed not only likely but necessary. With Wright on the way out, the depth by class looks like so:

2023 eligibility Fr. So. Jr. Sr. Marcell Baylor* Tucker Holloway* DaWain Lofton* Cole Beck, W Ayden Burkey, W Sam Hughes, W Eddie Ozycz, W Da'Quan Felton Chance Fitzgerald* Christian Moss

Stephen Gosnell* Ayden Greene*



Ali Jennings Josh Hand, W



Jaylin Lane* Takye Heath*

Jonathan Pennix*

Latrell Sutton, W Jordan Tapscott*, W Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw

The junior and sophomore classes are thin, but the Hokies have a ton of talent in the redshirt freshman and freshman groups. Those guys can bide their time or work into the lineup behind a talented group of seniors (or surpass some of them on the depth chart if they deserve that), and the coaching staff can focus on filling in depth in future classes. Wright's departure is one that fits cleanly into the "good attrition" category. A player who didn't have recruiting accolades out of high school and didn't do anything in three years to defy that lack of recognition departs a position that's slightly overloaded anyway.