Virginia Tech signed just one new player on the traditional February Signing Day this week: Saluda (S.C.) wideout Dallan Wright.

Just a couple weeks before Signing Day, he didn't even know he was on Virginia Tech's radar. Despite over 1,500 receiving yards during his senior season, Wright's options were mostly Group of Five and FCS programs. When the Hokies perked up the interest, though, it didn't take long to convince him to reciprocate.