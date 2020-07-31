HokieHaven - Cole Nelson is a Hokie!

The next piece is in the boat. Virginia Tech has landed a commitment from Johns Creek (Ga.) 2021 defensive end Cole Nelson.

Nelson made 57 total tackles (a team-leading 13 of them for loss, and a team-leading 7.5 sacks) as a junior, helping lead his Johns Creek team to a 10-2 record and a loss in the second round of the 6A - second-largest division in Georgia - playoffs. He also contributed situationally on offense, rushing twice for four yards and one touchdown, and catching a three-yard two-point conversion pass for the Gladiators.

Although he's unranked within the state of Georgia and at the defensive end position, Nelson's commitment gives the Hokies their second defensive end in the class (pending final position determinations for some 'athlete'-type players like linebacker Keli Lawson). His pledge also gives VT its 17th Class of 2021 commitment, and bumps the group out of a three-way tie for the No. 41 recruiting class nationally and into sole possession of that rank.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Nelson's commitment.