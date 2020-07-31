HokieHaven - Georgia DE Cole Nelson commits to Virginia Tech

Breaking: Johns Creek (Ga.) DE Cole Nelson has committed to #VaTech . #GoHokies “My relationship with the coaches was the biggest thing,” said Nelson. Story: https://t.co/Tx8wgLO4iS • @Col3DN_03 @JohnsCreekHSFB @sullivti @rivalsmike @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/3AonL0NSRt

Virginia Tech jumped in this race early and it paid off. The Hokies have been a school high on Cole Nelson's list for much of 2020.

Wake Forest and Vanderbilt were up there for the Johns Creek (Ga.) pass rusher early too, then as those two schools faded some during the spring, Indiana jumped in and made this a two school race between the Hoosiers and Hokies.

That connection to the staff in Blacksburg is what pushed Virginia Tech to the top in the end.

"My relationship with the coaches was the biggest thing," said Nelson about his commitment. "I have gotten close with coach Tapp, coach Hamilton and coach Teerlinck. I have gotten to know all of them well, I feel comfortable with them and that is really what made Virginia Tech the school for me."

It is the last day of July when the public found out about Nelson's decision, but he has known of it for a few weeks. He took a visit with his family to Blacksburg early in July and took in what he could, saw the campus and got a feel for the University without face-to-face time with the coaches.

That visit really finalized the decision and Nelson informed the coaches about his decision over a week ago.

"Coach Tapp was the first person I called to tell about my decision and he was excited about it. The team had meetings and practice that day, so he was then taking the phone around and FaceTiming with me throughout the day, putting other coaches on the phone.

"I talked to coach Tapp first, then coach Hamilton, then Teerlinck, then Fuente — they were all really happy and very welcoming. It was cool. Coach Tapp was just walking around all day giving the phone to the other coaches, so it was a great day."

Fuente and his staff recruited Nelson as a pass rusher, and getting after the quarterback is his strength. He is a strong player at the point of attack and he will be one that can stay on the field, but Nelson's first job will be to pressure the quarterback in Blacksburg.

Recruiting is not officially over until the papers are signed on Signing Day, but Nelson put a lot of time and thought into his decision, and Virginia Tech is in a great spot.

"I really feel good about my commitment to Virginia Tech and I am excited to be a Hokie."