HokieHaven - Analyst: Cole Nelson wants to get after the passer

Virginia Tech continues to build its 2021 recruiting class and added a major piece Friday with Johns Creek (Ga.) defensive end Cole Nelson.

The 6-3, 230-pounder is a three-star unranked at his position or within the state of Georgia, but there's potential to build on, according to Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons. Indeed, a productive senior year could see Simmons give Nelson a bump in those rankings by National Signing Day.