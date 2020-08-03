HokieHaven - Analyst: Cole Nelson wants to get after the passer

Analyst: Cole Nelson wants to get after the passer
Virginia Tech continues to build its 2021 recruiting class and added a major piece Friday with Johns Creek (Ga.) defensive end Cole Nelson.
The 6-3, 230-pounder is a three-star unranked at his position or within the state of Georgia, but there's potential to build on, according to Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons. Indeed, a productive senior year could see Simmons give Nelson a bump in those rankings by National Signing Day.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news