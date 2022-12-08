A player from the mid-Atlantic bound to up-transfer - while representing one of the Hokies' greatest skillset needs? A Portal offer makes too much sense for Coastal Carolina OLB/DE Josaiah Stewart.

A three-star in the 2020 class, Stewart actually spent much of his junior year committed to Boston College before flipping to Coastal in the Summer prior to his final high school campaign. The Boston-area native had only mid-major offers aside from the Eagles, and picked the most notable of those options.

He's played every game over the past two years for the Chants, racking up 79 tackles with 25.5 for loss and 16 sacks(!!) in just a couple years. He is a two-time all-Sun Belt player and was a freshman All-American in 2021. Slightly undersized as a true DE, he has played as a "bandit" blitzing linebacker in Coastal's 3-3-5 scheme.

As with some of the other higher-profile players on the Hokies' target list, he has a number of top programs after him, and VT will have to scrap to get a visit (though they do have experience landing transfers from CCU, with center Brock Hoffman's saga well-covered by this point). A talented rusher on the edge could have more opportunity in Blacksburg - where pass-rush is sorely needed - than anywhere else, though.