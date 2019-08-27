Virginia Tech's hope that transfer offensive lineman Brock Hoffman would be immediately eligible to compete is no more. The Hokies finally got word from the NCAA today, four (4) days before kicking off the 2019 season that Hoffman will have to take a redshirt year

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Athletics was notified on Tuesday that Brock Hoofman's appeal for immediate eligibility had been denied by the NCAA. Hoffman announced in February that he intended to transfer from Coastal Carolina where he served as a two-year starter on the offensive line for the Chanticleers, playing both guard and center.

While extremely disappointed in this final decision by the NCAA, Virginia Tech Athletics and the football staff will continue to provide our unwavering support and compassion to Brock and his family.

The Hoffman family resides in Statesville, N.C. The family's proximity to Blacksburg is critical for Brock, who continues to play a key role in caring for his mother, Stephanie, who was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma – a significant non-cancerous brain tumor in December 2017.

Hoffman plans to pursue a degree in Communication Studies at Virginia Tech with a minor in Computer Science. An early enrollee at Coastal Carolina in January 2017, he posted a 4.0 GPA during the spring and fall semesters in 2018. He received the Sun Belt Conference Commissioner's List recognition for posting at least a 3.5 GPA for the 2017-18 academic year. A two-time all-North Piedmont Conference selection at Statesville High School, Hoffman was invited to Blue-Grey All-American Bowl following his senior campaign and was also selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He also received an invitation to the U.S. Army National Combine his junior season.