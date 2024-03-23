Advertisement
Brett Clatterbaugh is a Hokie!

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Earlier this afternoon, the Hokies picked up a major commitment No. 5 in the 2025 class: Culpeper (Va.) Eastern View linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh.

The 6-3, 220-pounder is a four-star ranked the No. 11 inside linebacker nationally, and the No. 5 rising senior in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

With Clatterbaugh's commitment, Virginia Tech's class rises to No. 26 nationally, eighth among teams with five or fewer commitments. He is the highest-ranked of the bunch, with slot receiver Jayden Anderson coming in No. 13 in the state for the 2025 cycle (while fellow 5.7 three-star Kelden Ryan doesn't have a direct comparison, hailing from Texas.

Clatterbaugh makes the fourth in-state pledge for a coaching staff that has put its money where its mouth is in terms of sticking within the six-hour footprint and emphasizing talent from the Commonwealth.

Clatterbaugh's commitment gives VT a top-five player in the state for the third year in a row, whereas they'd landed zero in the prior three classes combined (and only one player in the top 10 across those classes).

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with Clatterbaugh in the fold.
• What will he bring on the field? Find out with a look at his highlights.
• See in Clatterbaugh's own words why he's a Hokie.
Chat about his commitment and all things Hokies and recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Clatterbaugh's commitment.

