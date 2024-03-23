The 6-3, 220-pounder is a four-star ranked the No. 11 inside linebacker nationally, and the No. 5 rising senior in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Earlier this afternoon, the Hokies picked up a major commitment No. 5 in the 2025 class: Culpeper (Va.) Eastern View linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh.

With Clatterbaugh's commitment, Virginia Tech's class rises to No. 26 nationally, eighth among teams with five or fewer commitments. He is the highest-ranked of the bunch, with slot receiver Jayden Anderson coming in No. 13 in the state for the 2025 cycle (while fellow 5.7 three-star Kelden Ryan doesn't have a direct comparison, hailing from Texas.

Clatterbaugh makes the fourth in-state pledge for a coaching staff that has put its money where its mouth is in terms of sticking within the six-hour footprint and emphasizing talent from the Commonwealth.

Clatterbaugh's commitment gives VT a top-five player in the state for the third year in a row, whereas they'd landed zero in the prior three classes combined (and only one player in the top 10 across those classes).

Stay tuned for much more to come on Clatterbaugh's commitment.