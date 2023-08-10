He has yet to play a game in Orange and Maroon, but already the country is on notice: Bhayshul Tuten is one of the country's top running backs. The North Carolina A&T transfer is a member of the Doak Walker Award's watchlist.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Tuten was overlooked as a high-schooler, but should shine for the Hokies. (USA Today Sports Images)

Granted annually to the best running back in college football, the Walker Award will narrow its list to 10 semifinalsts in November and three finalists at the end of the regular season. The 5-11, 193-pounder took over as the starter for the Aggies this Fall after a freshman year in which he made 11 appearances. For his NCAT career, he rushed 245 times for 1626 yards (6.6 per carry) with 16 touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 572 yards (14.0 per grab) and five more scores. While there may be questions - and unresolved ones, at that - about how FCS transfer running backs fare at a higher level, but Tuten is the highest-graded running back in the ACC prior to the 2023 season, according to PFF. A Hokie has never won the ward, but Tuten may well be VT's best chance to take home national hardware this year, as long as the offensive line lives up to its end of the bargain.