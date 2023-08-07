Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
The major question for Virginia Tech at the running back position: can North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten do it at this level?
The junior is not Virginia Tech's only option to carry the ball - and we'll get into the alternatives in a moment - but he's certainly the one with the most potential to be a game-changer. And he's probably the one who begins the year toting the rock.
There have not been a ton of transfers from FCS to the Power-5 conferences. Last season, only five running backs playing in a major conference started their college careers in the lower subdivision. For the most part, those guys didn't have huge resumes in FCS, and they didn't put up a ton in the ACC or SEC, either.
Let's take a look at those five players, and see what we can learn from them.
