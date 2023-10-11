Virginia Tech's trip to Tallahassee may not have turned out as the Orange and Maroon hoped, but it still came with a league honor. For his 99-yard kickoff return touchdown, junior running back Bhayshul Tuten was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Tuten had four kickoff return attempts, totaling 156 yards across them. But it was the opening kick of the second half that could have been the game-changer. Tuten burst through a line of Seminoles and made it all the way to the endzone, bringing the score within 22-17. Alas, that was the closest it would get, with FSU putting up the game's final 17 points to restore the 22-point margin that they opened the game with. Tuten also added 31 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and 25 yards in receiving on the day. That wasn't enough production to earn back-to-back ACC Running Back of the Week mantles, but getting different conference awards in consecutive weeks certainly speaks to the New Jersey native's versatility. He'll try to make it three in a row Saturday as the Hokies welcome Wake Forest to Lane Stadium at 3:30 p.m.