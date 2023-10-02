You put up big yardage in a major win, you're gonna get rewarded by the league office. That's the case for Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Bhayshul Tuten. Following Virginia Tech's 38-21 win over Pittsburgh - in which Drones accounted for all five Hokies TDs and Tuten caught one of them - the Atlantic Coast Conference named them the quarterback and running back of the week, respectively.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

From the league's release:

QUARTERBACK – Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech, QB, Pearland, Texas Drones completed 12-of-19 pass attempts for 228 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Pittsburgh. He also rushed for 41 yards and two touchdowns, accounting for five touchdowns on the night. Drones is the first Virginia Tech player to account for five touchdowns in a game since Josh Jackson did it in 2017 against East Carolina. He is just the sixth Virginia Tech player to accomplish the feat of accounting for at least five touchdowns in a game. — ACC release

RUNNING BACK – Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech, RB, Paulsboro, N.J. Tuten carried the ball 24 times for 109 yards, an average of 4.5 yards per carry, in the win over Pittsburgh, including a long of 26 yards. Tuten also tallied four receptions for 37 yards and hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass in the first half to give the Hokies a 21-7 lead. — ACC release

It was not a perfect game for either, with Drones taking two sacks (including a 21-yarder on which he fumbled and the Panthers ran it back for a touchdown), even mistakes that big don't overshadow what was a highly productive day for an offense that hasn't had enough of those. Virginia Tech's 427 total yards - 228 from the arm of Drones, 150 from the combined rushing of the duo - were a high water mark against FBS competition under the current coaching staff. Building on that output could see the Hokies get the necessary four wins in their final seven games to go bowling. It won't get easy in a hurry, though: a trip to No. 5 Florida State beckons next weekend.