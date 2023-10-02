Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten earn ACC positional POTW awards
You put up big yardage in a major win, you're gonna get rewarded by the league office. That's the case for Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Bhayshul Tuten.
Following Virginia Tech's 38-21 win over Pittsburgh - in which Drones accounted for all five Hokies TDs and Tuten caught one of them - the Atlantic Coast Conference named them the quarterback and running back of the week, respectively.
From the league's release:
It was not a perfect game for either, with Drones taking two sacks (including a 21-yarder on which he fumbled and the Panthers ran it back for a touchdown), even mistakes that big don't overshadow what was a highly productive day for an offense that hasn't had enough of those.
Virginia Tech's 427 total yards - 228 from the arm of Drones, 150 from the combined rushing of the duo - were a high water mark against FBS competition under the current coaching staff. Building on that output could see the Hokies get the necessary four wins in their final seven games to go bowling.
It won't get easy in a hurry, though: a trip to No. 5 Florida State beckons next weekend.
