{{ timeAgo('2022-12-18 13:19:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Antonio Cotman is a Hokie!

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Virginia Tech's on a roll. For the second time in three days (and in over two years), the Orange and Maroon have landed a four-star.

Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy cornerback Antonio Cotman is in.

The 6-2, 180-pounder is the No. 4 player in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the No. 40 cornerback in the 2023 class. He joins Friday's commitment, wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald, as the Hokies' only four-stars - and first since the 2021 class. With his pledge, VT stands No. 32 in the team recruiting rankings. He i the highest-ranked in-state player to pick the Hokies since No. 2 Devon Hunter in the 2017 class (VT landed the No. 5 player in the state in both the 2018 and 2019 classes).

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Cotman in the fold.
• What will he bring on the field? Find out with a look at Cotman's senior highlight reel.
• See a junior-season scouting report from Tim Sullivan.
• He chats with our Adam Friedman about what made him want to pick the Hokies.
Stay tuned for much more to come on Cotman's commitment.

