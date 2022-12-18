Antonio Cotman is a Hokie!
Virginia Tech's on a roll. For the second time in three days (and in over two years), the Orange and Maroon have landed a four-star.
Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy cornerback Antonio Cotman is in.
The 6-2, 180-pounder is the No. 4 player in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the No. 40 cornerback in the 2023 class. He joins Friday's commitment, wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald, as the Hokies' only four-stars - and first since the 2021 class. With his pledge, VT stands No. 32 in the team recruiting rankings. He i the highest-ranked in-state player to pick the Hokies since No. 2 Devon Hunter in the 2017 class (VT landed the No. 5 player in the state in both the 2018 and 2019 classes).
