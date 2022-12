It's been a highly-productive week for the Hokies on the recruiting trail, but perhaps no commit made a bigger splash than Antonio Cotman.

A onetime Boston College commit, the in-state cornerback was always one of VT's top targets (even during his pledge to the Eagles). A four-star ranked the No. 4 player in the Commonwealth and No. 40 cornerback nationally, he is the class's highest-ranked player. But what does his commitment mean for the future?