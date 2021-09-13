On the road again: D'Andre Martin v. Ravenwood
Hokie Haven was on-site to see Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy take on Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood. Here's a video and breakdown of Virginia Tech commit De'Andre Martin.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Film
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news