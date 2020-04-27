News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-27 09:34:32 -0500') }} football Edit

A look at the 2021 Draft prospects at Virginia Tech

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

After the Hokies were completely shut out of the 2019 NFL Draft, tight end Dalton Keene got them back on the board in 2020. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round. While safety Reggie Floyd inked a free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals (and Trevon Hill, who played his senior year at Miami, will join Keene in New England on a UDFA).

It's looking like 2019 will be a one-year blip, with the program re-stocked after lean recruiting (and retention) years toward the end of the Beamer era. The 2021 Draft should increase the pipeline from Blacksburg to the NFL back to historical levels.

Divine Deablo could play his way into The League.
Divine Deablo could play his way into The League. (USA Today Sports Images)

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}