After the Hokies were completely shut out of the 2019 NFL Draft, tight end Dalton Keene got them back on the board in 2020. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round. While safety Reggie Floyd inked a free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals (and Trevon Hill, who played his senior year at Miami, will join Keene in New England on a UDFA).

It's looking like 2019 will be a one-year blip, with the program re-stocked after lean recruiting (and retention) years toward the end of the Beamer era. The 2021 Draft should increase the pipeline from Blacksburg to the NFL back to historical levels.