 HokieHaven - A deeper look: Breaking down the Hokies' revised 2020 schedule
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-30 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

A deeper look: Breaking down the Hokies' revised 2020 schedule

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The ACC announced yesterday what its plans for the 2020 football season are. Assuming there are no further adjustments (the farthest thing from a safe assumption at this time), Virginia Tech will play five home games in the ACC, and five away games.

They have added Clemson, NC State, and Wake Forest to the slate, while dropping the contest against Georgia Tech. ACC teams are currently given the opportunity to play one non-conference game, and the expectation is that one of the previously-planned opponents (likely Liberty, though Middle Tennessee State and North Alabama are also in this mix if they travel to Blacksburg) will fill the Hokies' eleventh game.

Here's a look at the full ACC schedule.

Virginia Tech 2020 opponents
Home Away

Boston College

Duke

Clemson

Louisville

Miami

North Carolina

NC State

Pittsburgh

Virginia

Wake Forest

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}