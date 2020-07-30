HokieHaven - A deeper look: Breaking down the Hokies' revised 2020 schedule

A deeper look: Breaking down the Hokies' revised 2020 schedule
The ACC announced yesterday what its plans for the 2020 football season are. Assuming there are no further adjustments (the farthest thing from a safe assumption at this time), Virginia Tech will play five home games in the ACC, and five away games.
They have added Clemson, NC State, and Wake Forest to the slate, while dropping the contest against Georgia Tech. ACC teams are currently given the opportunity to play one non-conference game, and the expectation is that one of the previously-planned opponents (likely Liberty, though Middle Tennessee State and North Alabama are also in this mix if they travel to Blacksburg) will fill the Hokies' eleventh game.
Here's a look at the full ACC schedule.
|Home
|Away
|
Boston College
|
Duke
|
Clemson
|
Louisville
|
Miami
|
North Carolina
|
NC State
|
Pittsburgh
|
Virginia
|
Wake Forest
