HokieHaven - ACC unveils 2020 football scheduling model

There are, unfortunately, no certainties in the world of coronavirus, but the Atlantic Coast Conference today revealed its 2020 schedule plan.

The updated format will see each squad play just one non-conference game, and 10 opponents within the ACC. The top two teams in conference winning percentage - no divisions this year - will play for the ACC Championship.

Notre Dame, while not a full member of the ACC, will play a conference schedule, continuing its long-term fleecing of the conference, thanks to the willing mark provided by conference commissioner John Swofford.