HokieHaven - ACC unveils 2020 football scheduling model

ACC unveils 2020 football scheduling model
There are, unfortunately, no certainties in the world of coronavirus, but the Atlantic Coast Conference today revealed its 2020 schedule plan.
The updated format will see each squad play just one non-conference game, and 10 opponents within the ACC. The top two teams in conference winning percentage - no divisions this year - will play for the ACC Championship.
Notre Dame, while not a full member of the ACC, will play a conference schedule, continuing its long-term fleecing of the conference, thanks to the willing mark provided by conference commissioner John Swofford.
The Hokies' updated schedule includes home games against Boston College, Clemson, Miami, NC State, and Virginia, as well as away games versus Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest.
Typical Coastal Division foe Georgia Tech is not on the schedule, while previously-scheduled cross-divisional opponents Louisville and Boston College (technically a protected cross-divisional rivalry) remain on the docket, and the Hokies add Clemson and NC State to the mix.
The Tigers finished first in the Atlantic Division and played for the College Football Playoff (as they have every year since 2015), while NC State won just once in the league and finished in seventh place in the Atlantic. It adds an even - but high-variance - element to the Hokies' strength of schedule.
