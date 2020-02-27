If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here . Join our community!

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech Athletics Department confirmed on Thursday that Tech’s 2020 Spring Game will be televised exclusively on ACC Network on a tape-delayed basis at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 18. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. earlier that day. Further details about the 2020 Spring Game and other events on the Virginia Tech campus that weekend will be announced once finalized.

In total, ACC Network will televise a total of 10 spring games, beginning with a triple-header on Saturday, April 4. Tech’s contest on April 18 will also close out a triple-header of ACC spring games being broadcast on that date, as well.

Head coach Justin Fuente is expected to return 20 of 22 offensive and defensive starters for the 2020 campaign. Tech’s 2020 schedule features seven home games at Lane Stadium, kicking off with Liberty on Sept. 5 followed by Penn State on Sept. 12. The Hokies will play host to ACC foes Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami and Virginia in 2020, as well as non-conference foe, North Alabama. Virginia Tech will seek to extend the nation’s longest active bowl streak to 28 consecutive seasons in 2020.

Other Virginia Tech Athletic Events – 2020 Spring Game Weekend

Friday, April 17

6:00 p.m. – Baseball vs. Notre Dame (English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park)

Saturday, April 18

6:00 p.m. – Baseball vs. Notre Dame (English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park)

Sunday, April 19

1:00 p.m. – Baseball vs. Notre Dame (English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park)

All events subject to change.