Zyir Daniel building Hokie connections

The 6-2, 230-pounder had been on campus for the spring game in April, at which time he was able to forge a relationship with defensive line coach JC Price. Getting coaching from Price took the relationship to another level.

"I’ve met [Price] before at the Spring Game, so he took time to speak with me while I was in line registering," Daniel said. "He was also giving me instructions during camp on ways to improve. He’s an awesome person."

"I spoke with Coach Pry briefly. He took time to personally greet everyone that was walking in. Also Coach [Korey] Rush during some drills, too."

Daniel is looking to build his reputation on the recruiting circuit, and his visits to Blacksburg have proven to be some of the best he's taken. In search of offers to play at the next level, he had a very busy Summer.

Daniel took trips to Power-5 programs, Group of Five programs, and even those at the FCS level to catch the eye of college coaches. As he did at Virginia Tech, he was able to get to know some of those men over the course of his time visiting and camping.

"I camped at Syracuse and did very well there; their d-line coach [Chris Achuff] will consistently tell me that 'I got the juice,'" he said with a laugh. "I also camped at University of Maryland and Buffalo and extremely well there too. Also did smaller programs like Richmond, Bryant and Merrimack. All those coaches were awesome and had great experiences there too."

He plans to spend the Fall continuing to see programs around the region.

"I have a game day invite from Syracuse: I plan to go their second home game," he said. "I do have some smaller schools invites too, so I will have to plan according to my team and coaches' schedules."

As he continues developing on the gridiron, it should be only a matter of time before the offers roll in - and should Virginia Tech choose to join the mix, the Hokies have done a good job laying the early groundwork to impress him.