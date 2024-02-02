Zeke Marshall is a 6-foot-6, 200-pound safety of Westside High School in Anderson, South Carolina that recently registered an offer from Virginia Tech last week.

Following West Virginia, the Hokies were the second school to put the stamp of approval on the rangy defender that recorded nine interceptions, 71 tackles, and one blocked punt for the 4A state champion Rams, and since then, his recruitment has continued to explode, with area programs, with Charlotte, East Carolina, and Appalachian State extending offers to him after Tech.