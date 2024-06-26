Virginia Tech's Green Run pipeline is strong. The Hokies' third commitment from the 757 powerhouse is defensive lineman Zeke Chinweke.

Chinweke picked the Hokies over West Virginia and a host of mid-major programs - though it's fair to say that other power-conference programs were hesitant to offer because they felt he was Blacksburg-bound as soon as he earned his offer. He joins classmates Jayden Anderson and Knahlij Harrell in the class, along with four other Virginians and three out-of-state players.

The 6-6, 241-pounder is a three-star unranked at his position or within the state. With his pledge, the Hokies' class sits at No. 55 nationally. No. 46 Florida State remains the only program ranked ahead of VT while boasting fewer commitments.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Chinweke in the fold.

Stay tuned for much more to come on his pledge.