Xavier Chaplin is a Hokie!

The 6-6, 315-pounder out of Seabrook (S.C.) Whale Branch became the 17th player in the group.

Chaplin has flown far under the radar, but the Charleston-area prospect continues the Hokies' trend of identifying and offering talent in South Carolina earlier than nearly any other coaching staff in the country. The Orange and Maroon quietly offered in mid-June, and with only Georgia State beating them to the punch, the Hokies were able to seal the deal before any other major competitors arrived.

Although unranked, Chaplin's size and potential should see him become a heavily-scouted prospect during his senior season.

