HokieHaven - Wofford grad-transfer Storm Murphy headed to VT

Keve Aluma has been Virginia Tech's MVP this year. One of his former Wofford teammates will join him next season.

I’m excited to announce that next year I will be transferring to Virginia Tech and joining Coach Young for one last run #GoHokies pic.twitter.com/nu4VdnwEXt

Originally a member of the Class of 2017, Murphy is a four-year starter for the Terriers who will take advantage of the NCAA's coronavirus-induced eligibility freeze for one last go under the man who recruited him to Wofford, current Hokies coach Mike Young.

Murphy is a top-notch three-point shooter, hitting nearly 42% for his career, including 40.4% this season. He is also a solid distributor, contributing assists to create for his teammates (though he's a little turnover-prone, as well). He also does a good job getting to the rim to score or draw fouls, with each of his four years eclipsing 50% from two-point range and seeing him sent to the line among the top players in the conferece.

VT is set to graduate current starting point guard Wabissa Bede - a talent-yet-flawed player in Mike Young's system - but with Murphy arriving to fill the void, there may not be much of a dropoff in production. Indeed, a far-superior three-point shooter (and less turnover-prone distributor) could be what the Hokies need to take their offensive output to another level in 2021-22.

VT will find out its NCAA Tournament fate to close out this season during tomorrow's Selection Sunday.