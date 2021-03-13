 HokieHaven - Wofford grad-transfer Storm Murphy headed to VT
Wofford grad-transfer Storm Murphy headed to VT

Keve Aluma has been Virginia Tech's MVP this year. One of his former Wofford teammates will join him next season.

The 6-0, 180-pound guard will head to Virginia Tech for his final year of eligibility.

Originally a member of the Class of 2017, Murphy is a four-year starter for the Terriers who will take advantage of the NCAA's coronavirus-induced eligibility freeze for one last go under the man who recruited him to Wofford, current Hokies coach Mike Young.

Murphy is a top-notch three-point shooter, hitting nearly 42% for his career, including 40.4% this season. He is also a solid distributor, contributing assists to create for his teammates (though he's a little turnover-prone, as well). He also does a good job getting to the rim to score or draw fouls, with each of his four years eclipsing 50% from two-point range and seeing him sent to the line among the top players in the conferece.

VT is set to graduate current starting point guard Wabissa Bede - a talent-yet-flawed player in Mike Young's system - but with Murphy arriving to fill the void, there may not be much of a dropoff in production. Indeed, a far-superior three-point shooter (and less turnover-prone distributor) could be what the Hokies need to take their offensive output to another level in 2021-22.

VT will find out its NCAA Tournament fate to close out this season during tomorrow's Selection Sunday.

