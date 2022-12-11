Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The 6-0, 185-pounder committed to Nebraska in February, but after the firing of Scott Frost (and the resulting turmoil on the Huskers' coaching staff), Watson began to consider his other options this Fall. That included a look at Blacksburg for the Miami game in October.

While he didn't flip at that time - Watson was committed to waiting on the new coaches in Nebraska to see if their philosophy matched his game - Virginia Tech may well have even taken the lead while he remained committed to the Huskers. By the time it was clear that UNL was not going to have the same option-oriented attack, the dual threat was ready to make the call.

The No. 8 player in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Watson is unranked among dual-threat quarterbacks, though he is rater as a 5.6 three-star prospect. With his pledge, the Hokies' class remains solid at No. 33 nationally.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Watson's commitment.