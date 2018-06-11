Illinois, James Madison, Syracuse, and Tennessee join the Hokies on the list. VT offered after Pritchard impressed at the Randolph Macon camp last Tuesday, at which the Hokies' staff served as guest coaches. Pritchard quickly set up a trip to Blacksburg, which he took Saturday.

The rapid escalation of his recruitment could eventually be good news for the Hokies when it comes to the final destination of the 6-3, 290-pounder. VT has two offensive line commitments in the fold already, and could be adding three-star Riley Simonds before the end of June. A commitment from Pritchard could be the final piece to a very impressive OL class.