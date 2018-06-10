One top prospect knows when he'll be making his commitment: Buford (Ga.) offensive lineman Riley Simons will pick between Florida, Missouri, and Virginia Tech in ten days.

Despite hailing from the Peach State, Simonds has been to Virginia Tech as much as any other program, most recently for a spring practice in March. However, he's taken official visits to his other two favorites over the past two weekends, giving them a chance to catch the longtime favorite. He has planned to take an official to VT (with no date set), which would likely happen after his commitment should he opt to become a Hokie.

The 6-4, 290-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 42 player in Georgia and No. 16 offensive guard nationally, and could potentially join an impressive OL haul that also includes four-star tackle Jesse Hanson and guard Bryan Hudson. He has strong relationships with both of those players, and could help them form the building blocks for a great unit up front.

Virginia Tech has offered several prospects from Buford (Ga.) High since Justin Fuente's staff arrived - part of a larger strategy of pursuing players from the metro Atlanta area, which has paid off in each of the past three classes.