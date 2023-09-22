Virginia Tech's Week Four honoree for the No. 25 jersey is here: redshirt sophomore linebacker William Johnson gets the distinction.

Johnson has had an injury-altered career thus far, missing his entire true freshman season (though he was able to redshirt) and making just one appearance in 2022. However, he has been a contributor in each of VT's three games so far this season. In his four career appearances, he has made nine tackles, with a half-tackle for loss to his name, as well.

Here are the honorees so far this year:

• Old Dominion - safety Nasir Peoples

• Purdue - athlete Coleton Beck

• Rutgers - kicker Kyle Lowe

• Marshall - linebacker William Johnson

Started under former head coach Justin Fuente, the No. 25 tradition honors legendary head coach Frank Beamer, who wore the number as a player. The Jersey had previously been retired. The honor typically goes to a player who makes major contributions on special teams though young men have been honored for their work exclusively on offense of defense, as well.