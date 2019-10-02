News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 12:42:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Will on-field results harm Hokie recruiting?

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's 2019 season has not gone to plan so far, with an early 0-2 mark in the ACC. Will it affect the future of the program?

Recruits typically want to play for winners, and through four games in this season, the Hokies haven't given strong indications that they'll be one of those. At what point does it start to harm recruiting?

CJ Beasley is among the commits who are solid, likely regardless of on-field performance to close 2019.
CJ Beasley is among the commits who are solid, likely regardless of on-field performance to close 2019. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

The big picture

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}