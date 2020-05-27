 HokieHaven - Who has the best look? We rank the ACC uniforms
Who has the best look? We rank the ACC uniforms

Adam Gorney, Mike Farrell, Woody Wommack
A ranking of Mike Farrell's favorites helmets a few weeks ago sparked such debate that we decided to take this discussion a step further.

Who has the best uniforms in college football?

We decided to keep it with the Power Five schools – sorry, Boise State, snubbed again – and gave three of our most opinionated staff members (recruiting director Mike Farrell, national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and social media director Woody Wommack) a vote.

Today we move to the ACC after the Big Ten and SEC rankings produced plenty of conversation earlier this week. We will reveal a new conference uniform ranking each weekday (full series schedule below). The series culminates on Sunday with our overall ranking of Power Five uniforms, from No. 1 to No. 65.

Also on Sunday, we will reveal the composite ranking for all 65 teams based off the votes of Farrell, Gorney and Wommack.

Let us know what you think each day @Rivals.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Monday: Ranking the Big Ten uniforms

Tuesday: Ranking the SEC uniforms

Wednesday: Ranking the ACC uniforms

Thursday: Ranking the Pac-12 uniforms

Friday: Ranking the Big 12 uniforms

Saturday: Which uniform is the favorite among top high school prospects?

Sunday: Ranking the Power Five uniforms, Nos. 1-65

1. FLORIDA STATE

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 5

Gorney: 9

Wommack: 2

Comment: “I love these uniforms. The helmets are amazing and the color combinations pop.” — Farrell

2. NORTH CAROLINA

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 2

Gorney: 13

Wommack: 16

Comment: “These are simply gorgeous with the powder blue popping against the white. The helmet choices are amazing and I could make a case that these are the best in the country overall.” — Farrell

3. MIAMI

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 7

Gorney: 14

Wommack: 18

Comment: “These aren’t fancy but they are certainly iconic and remind me of a time when The U dominated football. The helmet is simple and used to strike fear into opponents and I love the green.” — Farrell

4. CLEMSON

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 18

Gorney: 17

Wommack: 19

Comment: "I’m not a huge fan of the purple jerseys but the solid orange and solid white uniforms are fantastic and classic college football." – Gorney

5. LOUISVILLE

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 36

Gorney: 26

Wommack: 17

Comment: "The Cards have some of the best uniform combinations in college football. The all-white uniforms are pretty cool but the best look is the metallic red helmets with the white Cardinal on the side." – Gorney

6. PITT

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 20

Gorney: 60

Wommack: 31

Comment: “If this was just about the Pitt throwbacks with the yellow helmet and blue uniforms, then it could be No. 1. The Panthers wearing those all the time is a great start. Not sure what Gorney is thinking here.” — Farrell

7. GEORGIA TECH

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 47

Gorney: 42

Wommack: 33

Comment: “I love the white helmets with the white uniforms which allows the gold to stand out. They have some nice combinations but need to jazz up the helmet a bit.” — Farrell

8. VIRGINIA TECH

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 27

Gorney: 54

Wommack: 49

Comment: “The Hokies were one of the first schools to mix and match alternative helmets and uniforms and some of the combinations are a home run. The traditional helmet with maroon uniforms is very cool.” — Farrell

9. WAKE FOREST

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 57

Gorney: 45

Wommack: 41

Comment: “Wake does some nice things especially with the chrome helmet but with such a cool logo it could do so much more. The color combos are cool but need to pop more.” — Farrell

10. VIRGINIA

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 49

Gorney: 47

Wommack: 50

Comment: “Virginia has always been kind of boring when it comes to uniforms and helmets. I like the helmets with the numbers on the side but the Cavs should do more with the orange and less with the navy blue in the uniforms.” — Farrell

11. NC STATE

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 62

Gorney: 50

Wommack: 43

Comment: “These are a bit boring even with the Mr. Wuf logo on the helmets. It’s too much white on white or red on red.” — Farrell

12. DUKE

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 44

Gorney: 57

Wommack: 61

Comment: "Duke’s best uniforms are not the normal look or even the all-black look but it’s when the Blue Devils wear their white jerseys, black pants and the matte black helmets. Duke has some underrated combos." – Gorney

13. SYRACUSE

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 65

Gorney: 52

Wommack: 54

Comment: “I don’t dig them much at all. Syracuse could do so much more with the orange and blue.” — Farrell

14. BOSTON COLLEGE

Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...

Farrell: 63

Gorney: 62

Wommack: 63

Comment: “Booooring. The gold helmets don’t pop like Notre Dame and the uniforms are plain. The only cool ones are the Flutie era throwbacks.” — Farrell

