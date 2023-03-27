Dayton (Ohio) Stebbins 2024 offensive lineman Jake Wheelock is nearing the end of his recruitment. He will pick between three finalists this weekend.

Cincinnati and Duke join Virginia Tech in his final three. Those he has eliminated from contention are mostly mid-majors (as well as a few Power-5 programs that he will no longer wait on offers from).

Wheelock has visited Virginia Tech as much as he has been to any other school, though the departure of his primary recruiter - both position-wise and geographically, he was hearing most from former OL coach Joe Rudolph, who is now at Notre Dame - could mean that either of the other programs has a serious shot, too. Cincinnati is the closest program to home, while he visited Duke over the weekend, the most recent trip before announcing his plans for the end of his recruitment. New Hokies OL coach Ron Crook spent four of the past five years at Cincinnati, another connection back to Southwest Ohio.

The 6-4, 280-pounder is a three-star unranked at his position or within the Buckeye State.