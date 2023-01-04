Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Virginia Tech signed 25 high-school prospects and four transfers in December. 15 of those players - including 11 Class of 2023 players - will be on-campus this semester.
What should Virginia Tech fans expect out of the incoming players?
Transfer signees
Drones will step right onto campus competing with incumbent starting QB Grant Wells. As a backup at Baylor last year, he showed flashes of brilliance in his limited time on the field. He has a different level of mobility, and likely even arm talent, but his experience in the system is behind, and he'll have to make up ground quickly. If he can do that, both he and Wells will continue battling for playing time through fall camp (and likely get reps during the season).
