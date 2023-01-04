News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-04 13:13:49 -0600') }} football Edit

What to expect of the Hokies' early enrollees

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech signed 25 high-school prospects and four transfers in December. 15 of those players - including 11 Class of 2023 players - will be on-campus this semester.

What should Virginia Tech fans expect out of the incoming players?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Transfer signees

Drones will step right onto campus competing with incumbent starting QB Grant Wells. As a backup at Baylor last year, he showed flashes of brilliance in his limited time on the field. He has a different level of mobility, and likely even arm talent, but his experience in the system is behind, and he'll have to make up ground quickly. If he can do that, both he and Wells will continue battling for playing time through fall camp (and likely get reps during the season).

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}