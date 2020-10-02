 HokieHaven - What the PFF numbers tell us about Duke
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-02 08:31:15 -0500') }} football Edit

What the PFF numbers tell us about Duke

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech will take its 2020 show on the road this weekend for a revenge game against the Duke Blue Devils.

David Cutcliffe's team has already played three contests, so what can the PFF grades from that sample - nearly a third of their season already - tell us as the Hokies head to Durham?

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}