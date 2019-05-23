What has been mostly a rough offseason for the Virginia Tech basketball program got a little lighter with the return of point guard Wabissa Bede.

The rising junior had entered the NCAA's transfer portal following the departure of head coach Buzz Williams, but will stick it out under new headman Mike Young. He is VT's top returning scorer (though there's a slim chance forward Kerry Blackshear returns, and would eclipse him in that metric), and is the returning leader in assists, as well.

Bede has long been known as more of a defensive specialist than an offensive dynamo, and a mid-season stint of starting in the stead of injured Justin Robinson helped the Hokies reach the No. 20 efficiency defense nationally, tops in the Buzz Williams era.

With Bede's return, he should split time with incoming recruit Jalen Cone at the point guard position, giving Young at least one position that's fully stocked in 2019-20. The staff is still seeking Class of 2019 commitments - the Signing Period ended May 15, but several recruits of Hokie import remain unsigned and can matriculate without an LOI - to fill out a roster that is likely to be a rebuilding group.

The Hokies are on the heels of an unprecedented three-year streak of NCAA Tournament appearances, and while there's still a tall hill to climb to continue that trend, Bede's return is certainly a boost.