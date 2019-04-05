Wabissa Bede enters the transfer portal
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Wabissa Bede started 26 games for Virginia Tech as a sophomore this season, but he’s interested in playing the remainder of his college career elsewhere.
Bede has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal. That doesn’t require him to leave Blacksburg, but does allow him to receive contact from other schools who may be interested in his skills in 2020 (unless he were to receive an immediate eligibility waiver) and beyond.
Virginia Tech guard Wabissa Bede has put his name into the transfer portal, he tells @Rivals. Sit one, play two. Started 26 games this past season @Hokie_Haven— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 5, 2019
Bede played an even bigger role than expected for the Hokies this season on account of an ankle injury suffered by starting point guard Justin Robinson.
VT graduates seniors Ahmed Hill, Ty Outlaw, and Justin Robinson, while underclassmen Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kerry Blackshear Jr. May have NBA futures in the short-term. With the departure of head coach Buzz Williams, there’s a possibility that attrition hits hard this offseason.