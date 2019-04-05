Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Wabissa Bede started 26 games for Virginia Tech as a sophomore this season, but he’s interested in playing the remainder of his college career elsewhere.

Bede has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal. That doesn’t require him to leave Blacksburg, but does allow him to receive contact from other schools who may be interested in his skills in 2020 (unless he were to receive an immediate eligibility waiver) and beyond.