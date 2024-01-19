More specifics about that day's events will be released when finalized. Join the interest list and be the first to know when additional details are made available.

Virginia Tech football's 2024 spring game will take place on Saturday, April 13. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Lane Stadium.

Hokie Hi Weekend will return around the spring game, with more details to be announced at a later date.

The Hokies are coming off a 7-6 campaign in 2023 during Head Coach Brent Pry's second season, winning six of their last nine games, including the Military Bowl, 41-20 over Tulane. It was Tech's first bowl win since 2016 and Pry's first win over a ranked team as head coach. Quarterback Kyron Drones was named Military Bowl MVP after rushing for a Military Bowl record and Virginia Tech bowl record 176 yards.

Drones and nearly the entire offense return in 2024, along with several key contributors on defense. Up to 20 starters in 2023 will have the opportunity to make an impact and provide continuity in all three phases.

The Hokies' 2024 schedule with specific game dates for all matchups will be announced in the coming weeks. Sign up to get notified when Tech's upcoming slate is official.

New season tickets are available now starting at $330. You can pick your preferred seat location and enjoy a number of exclusive benefits while maximizing value when compared to single-game ticket prices.

Current season ticket holders must renew their tickets and Hokie Scholarship Fund gift by March 1, 2024, in order to take part in the reseating process this spring.