HokieHaven - VT's regular season is over. What does it mean?

VT's regular season is over. What does it mean?
With news that contact-tracing protocols would scuttle Virginia Tech's final two games of the year, the Hokies' 2020-21 basketball season is over.
Now, the Orange and Maroon (hopefully) move into the postseason, with eyes on heading to the Big Dance, as well. What does the cancellation of the final two regular-season games mean?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The ACC standings
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news